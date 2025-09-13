In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Avenis
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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