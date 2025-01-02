In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Access 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-