In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric IOT up to 85 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Buzz
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|85 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.