In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric IOT up to 85 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Smak
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|85 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.