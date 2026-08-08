In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Xblade
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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