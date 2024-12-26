In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Unicorn
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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