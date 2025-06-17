In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Sp 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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