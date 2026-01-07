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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT vs Honda Shine

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric iot Shine
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHonda
Price₹ 79,999₹ 80,852
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
BattRE Electric IOT
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
IOT STD
₹79,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1800 mm2046 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg114 kg
Height
1100 mm1116 mm
Width
700 mm737 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Electric
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic coiloverHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
HydraulicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Keyless Ignition
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Battery Status, Maps, Location, Mode information, Reverse modeSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 30 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99994,164
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99980,852
RTO
06,968
Insurance
06,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7192,023
Expert Rating
-

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