In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Shine
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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