In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Livo
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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