In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Grazia
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-