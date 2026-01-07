In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Dio
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-