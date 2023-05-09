In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-