In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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