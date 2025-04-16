In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Super splendor
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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