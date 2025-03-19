In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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