In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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