BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. BattRE Electric IOT vs Pleasure Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric iot Pleasure plus Brand BattRE Electric Mobility Hero Price ₹ 79,999 ₹ 70,838 Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 110.9 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -