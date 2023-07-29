In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Passion pro
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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