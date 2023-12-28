In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less