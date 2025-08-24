In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Glamour
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 81,063
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-