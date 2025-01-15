In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Destini 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 80,450
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-