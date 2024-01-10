In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Benling India Benling Icon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Benling India Benling Icon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price). The range of BattRE Electric IOT up to 85 km/charge and the Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less