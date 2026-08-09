In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at Rs. 38,700 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Huge vs Yuvee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric huge
|Yuvee
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 38,700
|₹ 44,385
|Range
|-
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours