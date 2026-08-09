In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at Rs. 38,700 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Huge vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric huge
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 38,700
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours