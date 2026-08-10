In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at Rs. 38,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
BattRE Electric Huge vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric huge
|Ego t3
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 38,700
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|72 V
|Charging Time
|-
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