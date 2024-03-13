In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at Rs. 38,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
BattRE Electric Huge vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric huge
|Xl100
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 38,700
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-