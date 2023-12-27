In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at 38,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less