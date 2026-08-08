In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at Rs. 38,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Huge vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric huge
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 38,700
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.