In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at Rs. 38,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Huge vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric huge
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 38,700
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours