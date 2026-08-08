In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at Rs. 38,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Huge vs XGT X One Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric huge
|Xgt x one
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 38,700
|₹ 47,617
|Range
|-
|100-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
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