BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge vs Fujiyama Spectra Pro

In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or Fujiyama Spectra Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis

BattRE Electric Huge
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge
Huge STD
₹38,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,70057,732
Ex-Showroom Price
38,70054,384
RTO
00
Insurance
03,348
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8311,240

    Latest News

    Bengaluru-based EV maker Ather Energy has hit major production landmark of rolling out two lakh electric scooters in five years.
    Ather Energy ends 2023 on a high, rolls out two lakh electric scooters since 2018
    27 Dec 2023
    Tesla vehicles seen parked in Richmond, California. The EV maker is set to hit record in 2023 with most deliveries ever.
    Tesla to clock record deliveries of EVs in 2023, but fall short of Elon Musk's aspirations
    28 Dec 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
    Ather 450X Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
    28 Dec 2023
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric two-wheelers with swappable batteries by 2025.
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric scooters by 2025, focusing on last-mile delivery segment
    27 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
