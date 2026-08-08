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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge vs EMotorad Doodle

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge or EMotorad Doodle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at Rs. 38,700 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Huge vs Doodle Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric huge Doodle
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityEMotorad
Price₹ 38,700₹ 49,000
Range-35-60 km/charge
Battery Capacity13 Ah0.37 kWh
Charging Time-3 Hours

Filters
BattRE Electric Huge
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge
Huge STD
₹38,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Doodle
EMotorad Doodle
V2
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mmFront :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.35-26,Rear :-2.35-26Front :-4.00-20, Rear :-4.00-20
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Inverted60mm Travel with lockout
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesEMotorad M5 LCD Display
Battery Capacity
13 Ah0.37 kWh
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,70053,276
Ex-Showroom Price
38,70049,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8311,145

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