In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Notte125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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