In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric gps:ie up to 65 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Ego li
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|65 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours