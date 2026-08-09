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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric gps:ie up to 65 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric gps:ie Ego li
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityUjaas Energy
Price₹ 64,990₹ 53,880
Range65 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.5 kWh
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
BattRE Electric gps:ie
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
gpsie STD
₹64,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1820 mm-
Kerb Weight
60 kg-
Height
1120 mm-
Width
520 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydrolic CoiloverHydraulic
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydrolicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Keyless Ignition
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regen Braking, Reverse Mode, Remote Immobilization, Driver Behaviour Reports, Trip Reports, Secure Park, Device Management, Device Status Alert, Tow Alert, Crash Alert, Speeding AlertWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah1.5 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ferro PhosphateLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99057,220
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99053,880
RTO
00
Insurance
03,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,229

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