In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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