In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Avenis
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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