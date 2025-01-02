In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Access 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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