In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of BattRE Electric gps:ie up to 65 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less