In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric gps:ie up to 65 km/charge and the S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. ...Read More Read Less