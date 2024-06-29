HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric gps:ie up to 65 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric gps:ie Accelero x-pro
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 64,990₹ 58,100
Range65 km/charge54 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

BattRE Electric gps:ie
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
gpsie STD
₹64,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
160 mm200 mm
Length
1820 mm1720 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg86 kg
Height
1120 mm1110 mm
Width
520 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydrolic Coilover-
Front Suspension
Fork Type Hydrolic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Keyless Ignition
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regen Braking, Reverse Mode, Remote Immobilization, Driver Behaviour Reports, Trip Reports, Secure Park, Device Management, Device Status Alert, Tow Alert, Crash Alert, Speeding Alert-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah1.68 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ferro PhosphateLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99061,508
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99058,100
RTO
00
Insurance
03,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,322

