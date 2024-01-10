Saved Articles

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Hop Electric LYF

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis

BattRE Electric gps:ie
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
gpsie STD
₹64,990*
*Ex-showroom price
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCPMSM
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
65 km/charge80 km/charge
Max Speed
110 kmph50 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99066,535
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99066,535
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,430

