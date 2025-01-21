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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Honda Livo

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric gps:ie Livo
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHonda
Price₹ 64,990₹ 81,651
Range65 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

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BattRE Electric gps:ie
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
gpsie STD
₹64,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1820 mm-
Kerb Weight
60 kg-
Height
1120 mm-
Width
520 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydrolic CoiloverHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydrolicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Keyless Ignition
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regen Braking, Reverse Mode, Remote Immobilization, Driver Behaviour Reports, Trip Reports, Secure Park, Device Management, Device Status Alert, Tow Alert, Crash Alert, Speeding AlertGear position indicator
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ferro Phosphate-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99096,039
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99083,080
RTO
06,646
Insurance
06,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3962,064

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