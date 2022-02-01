In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Grazia
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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