In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Dio
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-