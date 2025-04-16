In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Super splendor
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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