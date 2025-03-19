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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Hero Splendor Plus

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Splendor Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric gps:ie Splendor plus
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHero
Price₹ 64,990₹ 77,557
Range65 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
BattRE Electric gps:ie
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
gpsie STD
₹64,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
1820 mm2000 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg112 kg
Height
1120 mm1052 mm
Width
520 mm720 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydrolic CoiloverSwingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydrolicTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Keyless Ignition
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Regen Braking, Reverse Mode, Remote Immobilization, Driver Behaviour Reports, Trip Reports, Secure Park, Device Management, Device Status Alert, Tow Alert, Crash Alert, Speeding Alert-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ferro Phosphate-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99089,957
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99077,557
RTO
06,204
Insurance
06,196
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,933

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