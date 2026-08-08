In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-