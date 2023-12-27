In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at 59,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less