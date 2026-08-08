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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie vs EMotorad EMX

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric gps:ie up to 65 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs EMX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric gps:ie Emx
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityEMotorad
Price₹ 64,990₹ 79,999
Range65 km/charge50-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity-0.37 kWh
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
BattRE Electric gps:ie
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
gpsie STD
₹64,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1820 mm1760 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg21 kg
Height
1120 mm1130 mm
Width
520 mm675 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydrolic CoiloverAdjustable, 10- 20 mm Travel
Front Suspension
Fork Type Hydrolic100mm Travel with lockout
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Keyless Ignition
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regen Braking, Reverse Mode, Remote Immobilization, Driver Behaviour Reports, Trip Reports, Secure Park, Device Management, Device Status Alert, Tow Alert, Crash Alert, Speeding Alert-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesEMotorad M5 LCD Display
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah0.37 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ferro PhosphateLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99083,763
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,800

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