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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric gps:ie up to 65 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours.
BattRE Electric gps:ie vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric gps:ie E1
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityBounce Infinity
Price₹ 64,990₹ 55,000
Range65 km/charge70-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

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BattRE Electric gps:ie
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
gpsie STD
₹64,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
1820 mm1820 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg94 kg
Height
1120 mm1120 mm
Width
520 mm695 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydrolic CoiloverTwin Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydrolicTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Keyless Ignition
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Geofencing
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
EBS
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regen Braking, Reverse Mode, Remote Immobilization, Driver Behaviour Reports, Trip Reports, Secure Park, Device Management, Device Status Alert, Tow Alert, Crash Alert, Speeding AlertRiding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ferro Phosphate-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99058,447
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99055,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,256

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